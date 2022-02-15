USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USNA. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
USNA opened at $89.28 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40.
In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.
USANA Health Sciences Company Profile
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

