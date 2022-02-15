USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on USNA. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USNA opened at $89.28 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $79.92 and a 12-month high of $107.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.40.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $37,116.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 6,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $633,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USNA. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.