USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.
USDP stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 175,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.
About USD Partners
USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on USD Partners (USDP)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.