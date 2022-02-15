USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USD Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut shares of USD Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USDP stock opened at $5.78 on Monday. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $160.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a positive change from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. USD Partners’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USDP. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 30,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 794,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 175,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of USD Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

About USD Partners

USD Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of midstream infrastructure and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products. It operates through the Terminalling Services and Fleet Services segments. The Terminalling Services segment includes minimum monthly commitment fees under multi-year take-or-pay contracts to load and unload various grades of crude oil into and from railcars, as well as fixed fees per gallon to trans load ethanol from railcars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.