Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Vallon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VLON) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24), Yahoo Finance reports.

VLON traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.45. 3 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,718. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84. Vallon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vallon Pharmaceuticals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLON) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,018 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Vallon Pharmaceuticals worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Vallon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Vallon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription drugs for central nervous system disorders. The company develops abuse-deterrent amphetamine immediate-release, an abuse-deterrent oral formulation of immediate-release dextroamphetamine for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

