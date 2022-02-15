VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Position Lifted by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $40.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.74.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

