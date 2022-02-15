VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Up 67.4% in January

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 20,214.0% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 365,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 363,852 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,971,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after purchasing an additional 88,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. 26.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:BBH traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $157.66. The stock had a trading volume of 29,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,363. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $153.39 and a 12-month high of $222.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $176.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.12.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

About VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.