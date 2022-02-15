VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $33.43.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL)
- Will These 3 Oil Stocks Keep Gushing Higher?
- MarketBeat Podcast; Should You Be Buying the Dips or Be Defensive in 2022?
- 3 Stocks to Buy if Russia Invades Ukraine
- Upland Software is a Low-Bar Play
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.