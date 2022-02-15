VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the January 15th total of 6,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.26. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,361 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,984,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.