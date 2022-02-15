Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Boosted by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 5,280.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,787,974 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.5% of MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 518,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,599,000 after buying an additional 12,883 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 274,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,755,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 103.2% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 194,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.35. 94,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,492,542. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

