Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,446 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $91,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

VEU stock opened at $59.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.81 and a one year high of $65.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.79.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.