Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southern Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 12,343 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 191.0% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,084,000 after acquiring an additional 51,782 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $145.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

