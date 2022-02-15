Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 909,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $74,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.16. 15,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,319,665. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.08 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

