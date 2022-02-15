Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is MML Investors Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,251 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.1% of MML Investors Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $136,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.62. The stock had a trading volume of 456,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,584,813. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $341.92 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $422.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

