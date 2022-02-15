Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Bank of Marin

Bank of Marin lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.5% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.72. 57,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,272,326. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $194.11 and a 1-year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.