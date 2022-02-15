Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $482,069,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,033,000 after acquiring an additional 638,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,393,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI traded up $3.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.47. The stock had a trading volume of 97,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,272,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.