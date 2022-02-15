Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $477.73 million.Varonis Systems also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.110-$-0.100 EPS.

Shares of VRNS traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.95. 827,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,239,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -38.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31. Varonis Systems has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $75.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.77.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $99,555.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,249,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,974 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

