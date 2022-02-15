Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLDR. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $11.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLDR opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. Velodyne Lidar has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $774.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.89.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.