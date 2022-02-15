Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) has been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on OEZVY shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Verbund in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get Verbund alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OEZVY remained flat at $$21.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.07. Verbund has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verbund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verbund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.