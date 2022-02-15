Veru Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Veru in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on VERU. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Veru stock opened at $6.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.78 million, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.45. Veru has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $21.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Veru by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

