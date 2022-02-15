VerusCoin Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (VRSC)

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, VerusCoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001373 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market capitalization of $40.57 million and approximately $6,633.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001870 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00045234 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,121.79 or 0.07061064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,262.06 or 1.00114877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00048182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00049265 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002911 BTC.

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 66,844,273 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VerusCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

