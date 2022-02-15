VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86.

Get VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 192,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.