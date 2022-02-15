VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF stock opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $33.23 and a 52-week high of $42.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.86.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%.
