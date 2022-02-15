Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation decreased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100,000 shares during the period. Vir Biotechnology comprises approximately 8.6% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $46,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,353 shares of company stock worth $25,661,582. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

VIR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $83.50.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.