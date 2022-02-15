Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Sold by Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation decreased its position in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100,000 shares during the period. Vir Biotechnology comprises approximately 8.6% of Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $29,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 1,375 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $46,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 400,022 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $21,093,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 505,353 shares of company stock worth $25,661,582. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
VIR traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,945. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.18. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $83.50.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
