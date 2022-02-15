Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the January 15th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.27 per share, with a total value of $176,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $729,250 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 77.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VPG opened at $31.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $429.63 million, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Vishay Precision Group has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.04.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

