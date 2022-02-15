VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Stake Boosted by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,263 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VMware by 51.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in VMware by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,523 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in VMware by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,036 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 12,863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in VMware by 4.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in VMware by 16.3% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $123.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.80 and a 52-week high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.17% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $782,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on VMware from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on VMware in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on VMware from $163.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.32.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

