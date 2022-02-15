Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Announces Earnings Results

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $42.80. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $35.89 and a twelve month high of $50.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

