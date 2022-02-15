Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,191 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $68.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $57.97 and a twelve month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on SMTC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

