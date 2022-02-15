Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,681 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $8,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $207,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.87 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.19. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

