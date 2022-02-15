Voya Investment Management LLC Has $8.12 Million Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,221 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $8,565,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the second quarter worth about $1,413,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 9.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 46,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,549,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com stock opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. JD.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on JD.com from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

