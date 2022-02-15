Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $7,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 696.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26,234 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

NYSE MTB opened at $180.41 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.77 and a 200-day moving average of $153.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

