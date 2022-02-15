Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,310 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after acquiring an additional 443,988 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,227,766,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after acquiring an additional 355,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.71. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.27%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

