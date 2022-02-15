Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 5,967 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,967 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FERG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,301,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,573,000 after purchasing an additional 806,161 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth $56,983,500,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,835,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,141,000 after purchasing an additional 243,108 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 274,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,128,000 after purchasing an additional 122,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 827,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,462,000 after purchasing an additional 65,847 shares in the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $148.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.62.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FERG. Berenberg Bank raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ferguson from £155 ($209.74) to £140 ($189.45) in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,794.33.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

