Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,383 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 310.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HES. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.79.

Hess stock opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.53 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $96.76.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Hess had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total transaction of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $910,273.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,381 shares of company stock worth $30,391,513. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

