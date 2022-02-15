Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Raised to “Buy” at Warburg Research

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Warburg Research to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $173.00 price target on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WKCMF. Barclays reduced their target price on Wacker Chemie from €195.00 ($221.59) to €177.00 ($201.14) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Wacker Chemie from €187.00 ($212.50) to €179.00 ($203.41) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie stock traded down $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 258. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of $127.55 and a fifty-two week high of $196.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.51.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.