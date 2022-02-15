Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WAC. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €32.00 ($36.36) price target on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($41.48) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Monday, November 15th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($35.23) target price on Wacker Neuson in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wacker Neuson currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €30.75 ($34.94).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €22.36 ($25.41) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of €24.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of €25.66. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of €16.15 ($18.35) and a 1 year high of €30.90 ($35.11).

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

