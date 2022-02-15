Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Short Interest Update

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,900 shares, an increase of 53.7% from the January 15th total of 336,900 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WD shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE WD traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $139.75. 98,797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.46. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $95.01 and a 12 month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.