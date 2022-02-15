Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Warner Music Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Shares of WMG stock opened at $37.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.74.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 830.77% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $177,142,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,189,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,860,000 after buying an additional 521,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after buying an additional 16,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.