Waste Connections (WCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Waste Connections to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Waste Connections stock opened at $119.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.82. Waste Connections has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

WCN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Waste Connections stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.