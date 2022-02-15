Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,610 ($21.79) target price on the stock.

Shares of Watches of Switzerland Group stock opened at GBX 1,292 ($17.48) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.84. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12 month low of GBX 602 ($8.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,600 ($21.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,355.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,186.82.

In related news, insider Anders Romberg sold 341,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,423 ($19.26), for a total transaction of £4,859,360.01 ($6,575,588.65).

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers luxury watches and jewelry; fashion and classic watches and jewelry; and gifts. The company operates 113 stores in the United Kingdom and 22 stores in the United States, as well as through five transactional websites under the Mono-Brand Boutiques, Watches of Switzerland, Mappin & Webb, Goldsmiths, and Mayors brand names.

