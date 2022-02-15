Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NYSE WEBR opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Weber has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Weber will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Weber

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

