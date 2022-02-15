Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.38% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WEBR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.
NYSE WEBR opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Weber has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBR. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Weber in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Weber during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Weber
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
