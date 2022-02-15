Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a report issued on Sunday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $316.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $61.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.42. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.28%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 105,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,727,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,928,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

