Wedbush Comments on Shopify Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) – Wedbush upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the software maker will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.49. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $1,270.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,570.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $978.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,479.61.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $847.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97. Shopify has a 1 year low of $780.00 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The company has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,152.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,371.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shopify by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

