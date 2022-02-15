Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) Short Interest Update

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 771,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WEJO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wejo Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Wejo Group has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44.
Wejo Group Company Profile
Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
