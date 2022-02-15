Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) Short Interest Update

Wejo Group Ltd (NASDAQ:WEJO) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,800 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 771,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEJO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Wejo Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Wejo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEJO opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Wejo Group has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tikvah Management LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $17,100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Wejo Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wejo Group in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. 28.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wejo Group Company Profile

Wejo is a provider of connected vehicle data. Wejo, formerly known as Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

