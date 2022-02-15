WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLYYF shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. raised shares of WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

WLYYF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283. WELL Health Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $7.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.90.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

