Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $245.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.42.

NYSE:AAP opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

