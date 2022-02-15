Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $245.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $255.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.42.
NYSE:AAP opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. Advance Auto Parts has a 1-year low of $151.01 and a 1-year high of $244.55.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.
Advance Auto Parts Company Profile
Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.
