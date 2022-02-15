Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Trust Co.

Brandywine Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 4.2% of Brandywine Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brandywine Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,877,695. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.91. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.