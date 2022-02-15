Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Brokerages predict that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Welltower reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year sales of $4.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Welltower.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

WELL traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $81.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,547. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $65.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average is $84.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after purchasing an additional 376,865 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,041 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,150,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $783,078,000 after purchasing an additional 438,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

