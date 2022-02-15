Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.79 to $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.83. Welltower also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.790-$0.840 EPS.

NYSE:WELL traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,775,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,377,547. The company has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. Welltower has a one year low of $65.65 and a one year high of $89.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Welltower from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $91.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 177,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

