WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.03. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% yr/yr to ~$19.1-19.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.92 billion.WESCO International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WCC. Stephens boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.88.
NYSE:WCC traded up $7.43 on Tuesday, reaching $130.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,677. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.46.
In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
WESCO International Company Profile
WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.
