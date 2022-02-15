WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-12.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.03. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-8% yr/yr to ~$19.1-19.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.92 billion.WESCO International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$12.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCC. Stephens boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.88.

Get WESCO International alerts:

NYSE:WCC traded up $7.43 on Tuesday, reaching $130.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 943,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,677. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $126.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.46.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WESCO International will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 6,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $901,362.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.