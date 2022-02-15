West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) Short Interest Update

West African Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:WFRSF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the January 15th total of 476,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WFRSF opened at $0.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87. West African Resources has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
About West African Resources
