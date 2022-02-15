West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Short Interest Update

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 64.5% from the January 15th total of 723,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,774,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after buying an additional 34,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $384.91. The stock had a trading volume of 9,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,977. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $426.72. West Pharmaceutical Services has a one year low of $253.85 and a one year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.