Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $13.93.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
