Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the January 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,327. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $13.93.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WIW. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 58.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund during the third quarter worth $176,000.

About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.